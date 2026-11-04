Azerbaijan, Russia sign emergency cooperation plan for 2027-2029 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and Russia signed a Joint Action Plan for 2027–2029.

This was announced by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by the Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel-General Alexander Kurenkov.

The signing took place during a meeting between Heydarov and a delegation led by Kurenkov, who was visiting Azerbaijan in connection with the 21st Men’s and 12th Women’s World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sport, held in Baku.

During the meeting, the significance of the Joint Action Plan was highlighted in terms of developing mutually beneficial relations and expanding the exchange of experience across various fields.

Heydarov noted that the relevant agencies of the two countries are successfully cooperating in areas such as enhancing emergency preparedness, professional personnel training, scientific-methodological collaboration, and the operational exchange of information. The minister expressed confidence that the visit would make a significant contribution to the expansion of relations.

Noting the significance of hosting the World Championship in Azerbaijan, he stated that the competition would foster the strengthening of professional ties among rescuers from participating countries, facilitate the exchange of experience, and provide impetus for the development of fire-rescue sports.

Kurenkov remarked that the World Championship has been organized at a high level and expressed his satisfaction with the current state of relations between the two ministries. He noted that the discussions held and the signed Joint Action Plan would provide further momentum for expanding cooperation and implementing new joint initiatives.

Throughout the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.