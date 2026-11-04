Turkmenistan's power capacity exceeds 6,500 MW - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Turkmenistan's 11 power plants have a combined installed capacity of more than 6,500 megawatts, Deputy Energy Minister Serdar Saparov said at the International Conference and Exhibition on the Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan (CIET 2026).

The information was reported by the Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF) - a co-organizer of CIET 2026.

Speaking at the conference in Ashgabat, Saparov said the country's electricity generation capacity allows it to fully meet domestic demand while expanding export opportunities.

"Today, 11 power plants are under the authority of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, with a total installed capacity of more than 6,500 megawatts. This allows us to fully meet the country's domestic needs and expand export opportunities," he said.

Saparov emphasized that a reliable electricity supply is essential for the development of smart cities and modern infrastructure. Intelligent building management systems, digital communications, transport networks and municipal services all require stable operation of the energy system.

He also highlighted the completion of a major project to establish a unified ring-shaped power system across Turkmenistan.

"Its implementation has made it possible to increase the reliability of electricity supply, strengthen connections between regional power grids and create additional opportunities for efficient electricity distribution," Saparov said.

The deputy minister added that the country is implementing large-scale programs to digitalize its economy, introduce innovative technologies and develop modern infrastructure.