Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas output reaches 284 bcm since launch

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field has produced around 284 billion cubic metres of gas since start in 2006 until the end of Q3 2026, bp reports.

Moreover, the field’s condensate output since start stood at about 55 million tonnes.

In the first nine months of 2026, Shah Deniz produced around 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 3 million tonnes (around 21 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

As such, condensate production remained unchanged compared with the first nine months of 2025, while natural gas production decreased by 4.8% year-on-year (21 billion standard cubic metres in the first three quarters of 2025).

During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.8 billion standard cubic metres per year.

bp and its co-venturers spent approximately $2.002 billion in operating expenditure (opex) and $1.078 billion in capital expenditure (capex) on activities at the Shah Deniz gas field during the first three quarters of 2026.

Operating expenditure rose 9% year-over-year from $1.836 billion in the same period of 2025, while capital expenditure posted a sharp 42.6% increase compared to the $756 million spent during the first nine months of 2025.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), Lukoil (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).