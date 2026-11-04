Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli output down by 2.25%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field has produced around 87 million barrels in the first three quarters of 2026, as compared to 89 million barrels in the same period in 2025, bp said in its latest report.

As such, ACG’s production declined by 2.25 percent year-on-year.

The report reveals that total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.

“At the end of September 2026, 154 oil wells were producing, while 50 were used for water and 11 for gas injection,” said bp.

Meanwhile, bp noted that as part of the ACG annual work program, a planned maintenance program (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the Central Azeri platform in August.

“During the TAR, production was reduced for six days to enable maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken efficiently, but was not fully suspended. The advanced technologies deployed on our platforms enable us to continue producing safely while maintenance activities are being carried out. This helps minimize production impacts while maintaining safe and reliable operations throughout the maintenance period. The program, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and ahead of schedule,” the company said.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).