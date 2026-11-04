Kazakhstan seeks Russia's approval to resume oil supplies via Druzhba

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan has sent an official request to Russia regarding the resumption of Kazakh oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

He made the statement during a live-streamed press conference monitored by Trend.

"I personally handed over the official request. The Kazakh side is awaiting a response from the Russian side regarding the resumption of supplies. We have the technical capability to do so," Akkenzhenov said.

The minister also noted that Kazakhstan expects to meet its oil production target of 96 million tonnes in 2026. According to him, the country plans to increase production to approximately 99 million tonnes in 2027.

Kazakh oil supplies via the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline along the Atyrau-Samara-Schwedt route have been suspended since May 1, 2026. The Russian side attributed the suspension to technical restrictions and infrastructure problems along the transit section running through Russia.

In response, Kazakhstan is redirecting oil flows to alternative export routes, including the port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, Kazakh oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline increased from 1 million tonnes in 2023 to 2.1 million tonnes in 2025. The volume was planned to reach 2.5 million tonnes in 2026.

Kazakhstan produced about 99.6 million tonnes of oil in 2025. Oil production in 2026 was affected by attacks on infrastructure and temporary suspensions of oil shipments through CPC terminals. In addition, technical problems occurred at Tengiz, the country's largest oil field.