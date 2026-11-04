Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan agree to strengthen personal data protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. As part of the international “Data Protection Forum 2026” held in Bishkek, copies of a memorandum of cooperation were exchanged between the National Cybersecurity Agency of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for the Protection of Personal Data of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This was announced by the National Cybersecurity Agency.

According to the agency, the memorandum was signed by the heads of the two agencies and provides for cooperation in personal data protection, greater exchange of information and experience, and the study and application of advanced international practices. It also envisages stronger joint efforts to protect the rights of personal data subjects.

Khayala Babayeva, Director of the Personal Data Protection Department, represented the NCA, which operates under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, at the forum.

During the discussions, Babayeva outlined Azerbaijan's ongoing initiatives to protect personal data and ensure digital trust amid the development of artificial intelligence.