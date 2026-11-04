Baku advances fourth phase of Central Park, expands urban green spaces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Baku is implementing the fourth phase of its Central Park project, covering 21 hectares, as the capital continues to develop new public spaces and pursue large-scale urban renewal initiatives.

Riyad Gasimov, head of the Baku Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning under Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, announced the progress during the AIREX 2026 International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to Gasimov, the first phase of the Central Park project, covering 20 hectares, began in 2019. The second phase, spanning 6.4 hectares, was launched in 2022 and completed in 2024. The 21-hectare fourth phase is currently underway and is the largest stage of the project.

Gasimov also spoke about the White City development, which is intended to transform the former industrial area known as Black City into a modern urban district.

"One of the largest urban renewal projects is White City, which envisages transforming the former industrial territory, known as 'Black City', into a modern multifunctional urban district," he said.

The project includes residential neighbourhoods, business facilities, green spaces and public areas. Its main priorities include the environmental rehabilitation of areas previously occupied by oil industry facilities, the development of residential, commercial and business infrastructure, and the construction of parks, public squares and pedestrian zones.

"Additionally, the project envisages the construction of new roads and pedestrian bridges, the development of transport links taking into account the prospective expansion of the metro network, as well as the integration of coastal areas with Baku's Seaside Boulevard and recreational zones.

Greening has become one of the notable areas of transformation in Baku's urban environment. In particular, projects are underway to create new parks, renovate existing public spaces and expand green infrastructure.

New parks and gardens will eventually become part of the capital's green corridors. These projects also envisage the creation of public spaces for recreation and social interaction, pedestrian routes, sports facilities and areas for active leisure," Gasimov said.