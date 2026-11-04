Azerbaijan banks allocate $264.7M for green financing in eighteen months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The volume of loans allocated by Azerbaijan's banking sector for green financing has exceeded 450 million manat ($264.7 million) over an 18-month period covering 2025 and the first six months of 2026, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Zakir Nuriyev, told Trend on the sidelines of a tree-planting campaign held to mark Victory Day on Wednesday.

According to him, this amount was allocated across 1,178 loans under green financing initiatives.

"Azerbaijan's target for green financing remains unchanged at 2 billion manat ($1.18 billion)," he added.

Azerbaijan's banking sector made a voluntary commitment to allocate 2 billion manat ($1.18 billion) by 2030, which was announced at COP29.