Kyrgyzstan’s oil production-to-consumption ratio at 0.20 in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s oil production-to-consumption ratio stood at 0.20 in 2025, according to the latest report by the Italian energy giant Eni.

The ratio of domestic oil production to consumption has risen over the past decade, according to Eni’s data, but it remains well below 1. It stood at 0.06 in 2015, rose to 0.16 in 2019, and reached 0.19 in both 2020 and 2021.

It then climbed to 0.20 in 2022 and peaked at 0.23 in 2023, before falling to 0.21 in 2024 and 0.20 in 2025.

By comparison, Eni reports that the production-to-consumption ratio for Russia and Central Asia stood at 3.02 in 2025, slightly above the 3.01 recorded in 2024.

According to the report, the regional ratio was 3.37 in 2015 and 3.43 in 2019, before falling to 3.34 in 2020, 3.17 in 2021, and 3.13 in 2022. It declined further to 3.12 in 2023 and 3.01 in 2024, then edged up in 2025.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.5%. The population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

According to Eni, the compound annual growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s population between 2015 and 2025 was 2%.