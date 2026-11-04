Kazakhstan plans to complete construction of three new airports by end of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan plans to complete construction of three new airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to develop the country's aviation infrastructure, according to the Kazakh government.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Nalibayev made the remarks at a government press conference on the development of the real sector of the economy.

At the same time, existing airports are undergoing modernization. Work is underway at Almaty and Urjar airports, while a second runway is being built in Shymkent. In August 2026, the runway at Pavlodar Airport was reconstructed, and Arkalyk Airport was restored.

In addition, construction of three airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli is underway on the President's instructions. Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Kazakhstan has also launched the modernization of its air navigation system using advanced international equipment and standards.

The geography of international air services is expanding. The first flight on the Almaty-Tokyo route is scheduled for November 30, 2026, while new routes to Vienna, New York, Milan, and other cities are planned to open in 2027.

Key hubs have been designated, with free economic zone regimes introduced there. Fuel supply facilities and cargo terminals are being modernized. To develop multimodal transportation, railway and road infrastructure is also planned to be connected to these hubs.