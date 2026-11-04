Kazakhstan to allocate $814 million from National Fund to transport projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan will allocate the largest share of funding from its National Fund for infrastructure development - 369 billion tenge (about $814 million) - to transport projects, First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev said at a government press conference.

"Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is entering a new historical stage of development. As you know, large-scale political reforms have been successfully carried out in our country. These reforms have included major initiatives aimed at improving public welfare. In his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, the Head of State outlined key goals and objectives that directly affect the sustainable development of the economy and further improvements in people's quality of life," Nalibayev said.

He noted that, in this context, Tokayev had declared 2027 the Year of Nationwide Construction. Under the President's instructions, around 6.5 trillion tenge (about $14.3 billion) will be allocated from the National Fund by the end of 2029 for social, transport and engineering infrastructure projects across all regions of the country.

The work is already underway, with the Infrastructure Development Fund having approved 262 projects worth a total of 1.5 trillion tenge (about $3.3 billion). A significant portion of the funding is being directed primarily toward social infrastructure.

In particular, 344 billion tenge (about $759 million) has been earmarked for 41 healthcare projects, including the construction of hospitals, clinics, perinatal centers and maternity hospitals.

Another 266 billion tenge (about $587 million) will be allocated to culture, tourism and sports. The plans include the construction of 23 facilities, such as sports complexes, cultural centers and theaters.

Education projects will receive 101 billion tenge (about $223 million). The funding will cover 28 projects, including the construction of schools and multifunctional complexes.

A total of 369 billion tenge (about $814 million) is planned for 48 transport infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of highways and the construction of new roads and bridges.

Water supply and wastewater systems will receive 284 billion tenge (about $627 million) for 55 facilities, including main water pipelines, treatment facilities, protective embankments and dams.

A further 136 billion tenge (about $300 million) has been allocated for 67 projects to develop heating and gas supply systems.

"These are not just plans on paper. A total of 497 billion tenge (about $1.1 billion) has already been allocated for 122 projects. I would particularly like to emphasize that the Government will exercise strict oversight over all 6.5 trillion tenge allocated for infrastructure modernization," Nalibayev said.

All US dollar equivalents are calculated at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of 453.26 tenge per $1 as of November 4, 2026.