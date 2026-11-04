Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas reserves-to-production ratio up to 21 years in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio stood at 21 years in 2025, up from 20 years in 2024, according to the latest report by Italy's energy titan Eni.

The ratio shows how long proved natural gas reserves would last at the current rate of production. According to Eni’s data, it has fluctuated over the past decade. It stood at 17 years in 2015, rose to 23 years in 2019, and reached 25 years in both 2020 and 2021.

The ratio then dropped to 19 years in 2022 before recovering to 20 years in 2023 and 2024. It rose by another year to 21 years in 2025, the report shows.

Eni’s data also show that Kyrgyzstan’s natural gas production is small. It amounted to 20 million cubic meters in 2025, compared with 30 million cubic meters in 2015, and fluctuated between 20 million and 30 million cubic meters a year over that period. Because the R/P ratio is calculated by dividing reserves by annual output, it can change when either reserves or production changes.

The report also covers Kyrgyzstan’s population, which Eni says reached 7.3 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024, an annual increase of 1.4%.

According to the report, the population rose from 6 million in 2015 to 6.6 million in 2019 and 6.7 million in 2020. It then increased to 6.9 million in 2021, 7 million in 2022, 7.1 million in 2023, and 7.2 million in 2024.

Eni puts the compound annual growth rate of Kyrgyzstan’s population between 2015 and 2025 at 2%.