Hungary's UBM Group plans to build 48,000-tonne premix plant in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Hungary's UBM Group plans to build a premix plant in Kazakhstan with an annual production capacity of 48,000 tonnes, according to the company.

During the 2025/2026 financial year, which ended on June 30, 2026, UBM also launched preparations for two major strategic projects that could become important drivers of future growth.

As part of its investment program in Kazakhstan, the group plans to build the country's largest and most technologically advanced premix plant, with an annual production capacity of 48,000 tonnes.

"Preparatory work for the investment has included establishing strategic partnerships, developing the investment and financing structure, and completing a significant proportion of the necessary consultations with regulatory authorities and government bodies," UBM said.

Meanwhile, during the financial year, UBM signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a majority stake in EL.VI.Z. A.E., one of Greece's leading feed manufacturers.

"By expanding into the Greek and Kazakh markets, UBM will not only further strengthen its position in feed manufacturing in Hungary and Central Europe, but will also gradually establish a presence in new regions offering significant growth opportunities for the agricultural and feed industries in the years ahead," said Péter Horváth, CEO of UBM Group.

As part of a strategic decision, UBM also closed its commercial offices in Italy and Serbia during the financial year, reallocating its resources to activities offering greater long-term sustainability and profitability.

UBM Group is one of Hungary's largest feed raw material traders and the country's leading feed producer.