Azerbaijan's wind and solar output to reach 4.4B kWh by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Electricity generation at Azerbaijan’s wind and solar power plants is projected to reach 4.408 billion kilowatt-hours in 2030. This is 1.399 billion kilowatt-hours, or approximately 46.5% more, than was projected for 2027.

This was stated in the medium-term macroeconomic forecasts included in the draft budget for 2027.

According to the document, plans for the coming years include accelerating the “green” transition in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, increasing the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation, creating new generating capacity, and adapting the power grid infrastructure to modern standards.

According to forecasts, the amount of electricity generated by wind and solar power plants will total 3.93 billion kilowatt-hours in 2027. This figure is expected to rise to 4.384 billion kilowatt-hours in 2028, reach 4.414 billion kilowatt-hours in 2029, and reach 4.408 billion kilowatt-hours in 2030.

Thus, the main growth in wind and solar power generation is expected to occur in 2028, while in subsequent years, production will stabilize at around 4.4 billion kilowatt-hours.

Electricity generation at thermal power plants will also increase

The draft budget plan also includes figures for traditional sources of power generation.

Thus, the projected electricity generation from thermal power plants in 2027 will total 21.957 billion kilowatt-hours.

In 2028, this figure is expected to reach 22.209 billion kilowatt-hours, in 2029 — 23.188 billion kilowatt-hours, and in 2030 — 24.283billion kilowatt-hours.

Thus, in 2030, electricity generation at thermal power plants is expected to increase by 2.325 billion kilowatt-hours, or approximately 10.6% compared to 2027.

At the same time, the volume of gas used in thermal power plants is projected to decline. Specifically, gas consumption for this purpose is expected to total 2.416 billion cubic meters in 2027, 2.083 billion cubic meters in 2028, 1.845 billion cubic meters in 2029, and 1.572 billion cubic meters in 2030.

Consequently, between 2027 and 2030, the volume of gas used at thermal power plants is projected to decrease by 838.8 million cubic meters, or approximately 34.8%.

Exports of “green energy” will expand

The draft emphasizes that, as part of accelerating the green transition in the energy sector, the main priorities will be increasing the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation, creating new generating capacity, and modernizing the grid infrastructure.

In addition, the plan calls for the creation of “green energy” zones and corridors, as well as the expansion of exports of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy resources to international markets.