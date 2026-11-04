Uzbekistan, WTO discuss accession progress and economic reforms

Photo: the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan and the World Trade Organization (WTO) discussed the country’s accession process, economic reforms and efforts to align national legislation with international trade rules at a meeting in Tashkent on November 3.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the meeting brought together Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Akhadbek Khaydarov and a delegation led by Sung Yo Choi, chairman of the WTO Working Party on Uzbekistan’s accession.

The parties reviewed progress in Uzbekistan’s WTO accession negotiations, reforms to improve the business and trade environment, and opportunities to expand international trade and economic ties.

They also discussed agricultural sector reforms, including financial support mechanisms for agriculture, regulation of the services sector and ways to facilitate trade in agricultural products. The talks covered regional economic integration, closer economic cooperation with Central Asian countries and the incorporation of international trade standards into Uzbekistan’s national legislation as part of the accession process.

The sides exchanged views on accelerating Uzbekistan’s integration into the global trading system and strengthening economic cooperation with neighboring Central Asian countries.