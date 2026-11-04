Turkmenistan, UN-Habitat discuss cooperation program for 2027–2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) discussed preparations for a country cooperation program for 2027–2031 on November 4, focusing on sustainable urban development and modern urban planning approaches.

This was reported in a statement issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Katja Schäfer, the Inter-Regional Advisor for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at UN-Habitat.

In the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed current areas of cooperation, including sustainable development of cities and settlements, improvements to urban planning policy and the introduction of modern approaches to spatial planning.

They also discussed practical steps to further develop cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat.

“Particular attention was given to identifying priority areas of cooperation for the coming period, including the preparation of the Country Programme for Cooperation for 2027–2031,” the statement says.

The parties noted the importance of this work in the context of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which calls for making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The meeting reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening the partnership through practical initiatives, international experience-sharing and the adaptation of modern urban planning approaches to Turkmenistan's national priorities.