Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan discuss fire, rescue sports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have discussed the development of fire and rescue sports and ways to expand international cooperation in this field.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan following the meeting between the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, and the delegation visiting the country within the the 21st Men's and 12th Women's World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sport held in Baku on November 4.

According to the information, the delegation includes the Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel-General, the Minister of Emergency Situations of Belarus, the First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the President of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers.

During the meeting, the significance of hosting the World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Baku was highlighted, and confidence was expressed that the competition would contribute to the development of this sport and the exchange of professional experience among the participating countries.

Discussions covered the work being carried out in Azerbaijan regarding the prevention of emergency situations and the elimination of their consequences, including ensuring fire safety, as well as efforts to strengthen the material-technical base in this field and train professional personnel.