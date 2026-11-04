Uzbekneftegaz, Kazakh Azimut discuss pilot projects at promising wells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and Kazakhstan's Azimut have discussed potential joint pilot projects at promising oil and gas wells, focusing on the use of modern exploration and oilfield service technologies at a meeting on Wednesday, November 4.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the discussions took place at a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdugani Sanginov and Azimut head Evgeny Tatarintsev.

The parties reviewed opportunities to implement prospective oil and gas projects jointly and introduce advanced technologies into production processes.

Particular attention was given to the potential application of Azimut's technologies in seismic exploration, drilling, hydraulic fracturing, well logging and other oilfield services.

Moreover, the meeting covered the possibility of using the company's technical capabilities to improve exploration and well development operations at promising sites in Uzbekistan.

Following the discussions, the parties agreed on the importance of conducting technical assessments of the proposals and identifying areas for practical cooperation.

Azimut Energy Services is a Kazakhstan-based geological exploration and oilfield services company headquartered in Almaty. Its areas of expertise include 2D and 3D seismic exploration, geophysical data processing and interpretation, and other geological survey services. The company also has experience working in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, India and Türkiye.

Uzbekistan has been stepping up geological exploration and drilling activities to expand its hydrocarbon resource base and stabilize natural gas production. In 2026, the country reported the discovery of five new gas fields, while Uzbekneftegaz continued drilling deeper wells and expanding exploration in prospective areas, particularly in the Ustyurt region. The company also plans to increase the use of 3D seismic surveys and modern drilling technologies, as part of broader efforts to improve production efficiency and strengthen energy security.