PASHA Real Estate plans to complete Ritz-Carlton Tashkent project in 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. PASHA Real Estate Group plans to complete construction of the Ritz-Carlton project in Tashkent in the summer of 2028 and begin sales of properties within the project in the fourth quarter of 2027, Elchin Gadimov, Group Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of the International Projects at company said, during the AIREX 2026 international real estate and investment exhibition, which is taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, construction on the project began early last year. Gadimov noted that the complex includes a Ritz-Carlton hotel with residences under that brand, as well as two high-rise residential towers with apartments under the JW brand.

“In total, the project calls for about 700 branded residences, including Ritz-Carlton and JW residences.

In addition, there are plans to create a pedestrian zone within the complex featuring restaurants, salons, and boutiques,” he noted.

Gadimov added that the project is located in the Milliy Bog (National Park) area of Tashkent, near the central park.

According to him, the surrounding landscape shown in the photograph corresponds to the project’s actual location and is not a computer-generated rendering.

Baku is hosting AIREX 2026, Azerbaijan’s first specialized international real estate and investment exhibition.

The exhibition, which runs from November 4 through November 6, features more than 70 local and international companies representing various countries in Europe and Asia.

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the exhibition. The event brings together potential homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals. Attendees can explore local and international projects, learn about their features and development prospects, and speak directly with company representatives.