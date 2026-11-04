Tokayev discusses technology cooperation with U.S. Network School founder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the development of the country's technology ecosystem, digital solutions, and prospects for cooperation with Kazakh universities and startups with U.S. Network School founder Balaji Srinivasan, according to the press service of the president.

During the meeting, Tokayev noted Network School's contribution to the development of the country's technology ecosystem and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation.

The President said that Kazakhstan is actively investing in education, science, and the development of digital skills to prepare a new generation of technology leaders.

In this context, Tokayev spoke about his "People's Construction" initiative, announced in his Address to the Nation. The program envisages large-scale construction of social infrastructure facilities, including schools, universities, and medical institutions. According to the President, its implementation will leave a significant legacy for future generations.

Tokayev also welcomed the launch of Network School Kazakhstan in Astana and the project's interest in expanding partnerships with Kazakh universities, startups, and technology companies.

In addition, the President thanked Srinivasan for his investment support for the Astana AI Film Festival.

For his part, Srinivasan highlighted Kazakhstan's combination of advanced technological solutions with traditional sectors of the economy. He also presented the priority areas for the development of Network School Kazakhstan, which include promoting digital solutions, developing human capital, and creating a favorable environment for the introduction of innovations.