Uzbekistan joins UN meetings on anti-corruption, criminal asset recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A delegation from Uzbekistan's Prosecutor General's Office is taking part in two United Nations expert meetings in Vienna from November 2 through November 6, addressing international anti-corruption cooperation and the recovery of criminal assets.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the meetings are the 15th session of the Expert Group on International Cooperation under the UN Convention against Corruption and the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Working Group on Asset Recovery.

The Uzbek delegation is headed by Rustam Giyasov, head of the International Legal Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The meetings focus on implementing the UN Convention against Corruption, strengthening international cooperation in combating corruption, and improving mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Participants are paying particular attention to mechanisms for identifying, freezing and confiscating assets obtained through criminal activity, as well as returning them to their rightful owners.

Alongside the meetings, the Uzbek delegation is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with representatives of Latvia, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries.

These discussions are expected to address cooperation in criminal proceedings, including mutual legal assistance and asset recovery, and explore potential areas for further collaboration.

Adopted in 2003, the UN Convention against Corruption is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument. It establishes a framework for international cooperation in preventing corruption, prosecuting related offenses and recovering assets transferred across borders. Asset recovery is one of the convention's key principles, requiring countries to cooperate in tracing, freezing and confiscating proceeds of corruption and returning them.