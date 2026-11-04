President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit AIREX 2026 exhibition (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. On November 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited AIREX 2026, the 1st Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition, at the Baku Expo Center.

Organized by PASHA Property Management, the exhibition brings together 61 companies, including 47 local and 14 foreign entities.

By an Order of the head of state, 2026 was declared the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan. The organization of the exhibition once again demonstrates the attention paid at the state level to the development of the real estate, architecture and construction sectors in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition provides a platform for people seeking to purchase homes, improve their living conditions or invest in real estate, as well as major investors, company representatives and industry professionals. It also plays an important role in promoting dialogue among real estate market participants, facilitating the exchange of experience and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva toured the stand of PMD Group.

Operating since 2013, PMD Group is engaged in real estate investment, project development and management across the residential, commercial and public and social infrastructure sectors. The company provides a range of services across its core areas of operation, including construction and project management, architecture and design, real estate management, sales and leasing, and logistics and warehousing.

PMD Group and its subsidiaries have built Victory Park in the capital and implemented numerous major projects across Baku, the Absheron Peninsula and the liberated territories, with other projects currently underway.

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PASHA Real Estate Group, part of PASHA Holding, operates in real estate investment, project development and property asset management. The Group implements projects in Azerbaijan and five other countries – Türkiye, the United States, Montenegro, Georgia and Uzbekistan – in cooperation with prestigious international brands.

As one of Azerbaijan’s leading real estate companies, PASHA Real Estate Group contributes to shaping Baku’s modern architectural landscape through projects that meet international standards and are implemented in cooperation with renowned international architectural firms.

The Group’s activities include real estate project development, the management of hotel, residential and commercial properties, and cooperation with international hotel brands.

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The head of state, the First Lady and their daughter also viewed the Sea Breeze stand, where they were briefed on ongoing work and future projects.

Sea Breeze covers an area of more than 1,000 hectares, with plans to expand it to 1,850 hectares. More than 50 projects have already been completed or are currently under way. The development is now home to more than 60,000 residents. Upon its full completion, the population is expected to reach 500,000.

One of the major projects being implemented in the area is Fire Island, which covers more than 200 hectares. The project envisages the development of modern infrastructure in line with international standards, including the construction of a Formula 1 racing circuit approximately 5.5 kilometres long, featuring 18 turns.

Sea Breeze’s flagship project is Caspian Dream Liner, an apartment hotel complex located on an artificial peninsula.

The Crescent, covering approximately 50 hectares, is one of Sea Breeze’s largest and most prominent projects. The development envisages the construction of five-star hotels. The area will also feature shopping streets with branded stores, a multifunctional arena and a tower reaching a height of 323 metres.

The main goal is to continue developing Sea Breeze as a modern city of international standing, attract foreign investment, create new jobs and contribute to the growth of Azerbaijan’s tourism sector and overall economic potential.

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With nearly 15 years of experience, Baku City Residences specializes in the construction and sale of residential and commercial real estate. The company’s projects combine modern architecture, convenient locations and comprehensive infrastructure. Quality, design and the requirements of modern urban living are key priorities in project implementation.

The company has already completed several projects. Looking ahead, it plans to develop the Baku Bay project in the waterfront district of Baku White City.

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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the stand of the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) at the exhibition.

The Agency was established to improve housing conditions for citizens across the country. Its primary focus is on constructing affordable, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient residential complexes for low- and middle-income families.

During its operations, MIDA has implemented 20 projects nationwide – seven in Baku, three in Garabagh, and 10 across Ganja, Absheron, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Shirvan, Yevlakh, Nakhchivan, Shamkir, and Salyan. In addition to residential buildings, these projects include schools, kindergartens, and medical centers.

The Agency has completed five subsidized housing projects in Baku and six in the regions. Currently, MIDA has begun construction on three of six ongoing projects across the capital and regions, while three other residential complexes are in the design phase.

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The head of state, the First Lady, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then visited the stand of Fortis Development. With over 10 years of experience, the company specializes in residential and commercial construction, the restoration of historical and architectural monuments, facade renovation, and the landscaping of public spaces. To date, the company has completed landscaping work at Shahriyar and Saadat parks in Baku, improvement works in the Balakhani settlement, and the repair and restoration of the Pir Hasan shrine in Mardakan and the Imam Mosque in Amirjan. It also restored more than 40 buildings in Baku ahead of COP29.

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Chapman Taylor, a company specializing in architecture, planning and interior design, was founded in London in 1959. It has undertaken projects in more than 100 countries and won over 300 architectural awards. The company has developed master plans for Shusha, Jabrayil, Khankendi, and Nakhchivan and designed numerous residential and public buildings in Baku, Ganja, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Gusar.

The firm has completed housing blocks, facade renovations, and social infrastructure projects in Shusha, Jabrayil, Khankendi, Fuzuli, and Aghdam, with several projects currently underway.

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The United Arab Emirates’ MODON Holding, the authority responsible for industrial cities and technology zones, is also represented at the exhibition with a large pavilion. The organization specializes in innovation-driven activities and implements various programs aimed at digitizing production processes and transitioning to modern standards. Its support mechanisms include consulting services, financing programs, measures to promote local content, and the provision of industrial infrastructure and ready-to-use production facilities. At the exhibition, MODON presented the concept for a development plan for the area around Boyukshor Lake.

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The Baku White City project is one of the world’s most prominent examples of modern urban development. Launched on December 24, 2011, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the project is designed around the principles of environmental sustainability and smart urban development. The latest advances in urban planning have been applied throughout the project. Previously known as Black City, the area had been polluted by oil industry waste for more than 150 years. At the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, a unique environmental rehabilitation project has transformed the area into a modern residential district. For the first time in the CIS, residential buildings have been designed in accordance with BREEAM, an international environmental assessment and certification standard, and CRREM requirements for assessing carbon-related risks. With its spacious internal streets, green spaces and contemporary international sculptures, Baku White City has become one of the capital’s most modern destinations for work, living and leisure.

As part of the project's expansion, a concept for a new museum dedicated to the history of Azerbaijan's oil industry was developed in collaboration with SOCAR. The museum is planned to feature an exhibition hall, a library, offices, a restaurant, cafes, and a 90-meter observation tower offering views of the city.

A flagship landmark of Baku White City is the Gilavar complex, which combines public and commercial spaces, yacht club facilities, and a 49-story residential tower reaching approximately 185 meters in height. The project was designed by ADEC in collaboration with the American architectural firm SOM, which designed the Burj Khalifa.

Public art installations across Baku White City include the Garabagh Horses sculpture complex by renowned American sculptor Robert Summers; seven clock-themed artworks created specifically for the project by world-famous artist Konstantin Grcic; the bronze sculpture Beyond the Clouds by acclaimed sculptor Joseph Klibansky; and Search for Enlightenment, a sculpture by contemporary British artist Simon Gudgeon.

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The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is a key state-owned enterprise driving the spatial and economic transformation of the Maldives. It is involved in developing smart, inclusive and sustainable cities and managing major development projects. Its exhibition stand showcases initiatives including a centralized Industrial Village designed to support logistics, the high-capacity Southern Harbour Trade Zone and other projects.

Through its participation in the exhibition, HDC is presenting investment opportunities in the Maldives beyond tourism, highlighting commercial real estate, green technologies, smart utility infrastructure and maritime trade.

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Silk Development is one of Georgia’s leading companies specializing in residential and hotel projects. Silk Towers in Batumi is among its flagship developments. At the exhibition, the company is presenting a portfolio of residential, luxury hotel and mixed-use projects, including properties designed by internationally renowned architects, as well as investment models focused on long-term value and high returns. Silk Development’s participation aims to expand its presence in the Caspian region and establish direct contacts with investors, strategic partners and brokers.

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Luna Garden, a mixed-use residential complex covering 6.7 hectares near the Koroglu metro station and Boyukshor Lake, features nine buildings, with 60 percent of the territory reserved for green spaces. A new entrance to Koroglu station will open directly within the complex.

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Operating in Azerbaijan's construction sector since 2003, Kristal presented its “city within a city” concept through projects such as City Garden Narimanov, Park Yasamal, and Highland Residence. At the exhibition, Kristal introduced its modern panel facade system designed to improve thermal insulation and energy efficiency.

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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and Leyla Aliyeva also visited the stand of the Garabagh Revival Fund.

The Fund provides financial support, attracts investment, promotes public-private partnerships, and implements public awareness projects aimed at the reconstruction of liberated territories. At the exhibition, the Fund presented its book project, “Garabagh Revival: A Story of Azerbaijani Renaissance.” Commissioned by the Foundation, the book highlights the realities of Garabagh and the restoration and reconstruction projects carried out under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan.

The stand also features information about Pearls of Garabagh, an educational game introducing the region’s historical and cultural heritage, restored monuments and infrastructure built since the Victory; Garabagh Quiz, an interactive quiz on the region’s history, culture, prominent figures and the Patriotic War; and Deadly Legacy, a documentary commissioned by the Foundation to draw international attention to the threat posed by landmines.