Uzbekistan plans 3.1 GW wind power expansion in Bukhara

Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary of Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Uzbekistan plans to add 3.1 gigawatts of wind power capacity and 1 gigawatt of energy storage systems in the Bukhara region over the next three years as part of efforts to expand the country's electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a visit to the region on November 3-4.

The announcement was made through the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, press secretary to the President of Uzbekistan.

Nearly 2,000 megawatts of power generation capacity have been commissioned in the energy sector in a relatively short period, according to information released during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s ongoing visit to the region.

To support the expansion of electricity generation, the region plans to build 745 kilometers of power transmission and distribution networks over the next three years.

The development agenda also focuses on expanding Bukhara’s textile industry and strengthening its presence in international markets through cooperation with global brands.

Officials have set a target of implementing at least $1 billion worth of projects in the sector next year and doubling textile exports.

Mirziyoyev is visiting the Bukhara region for a two-day working trip, during which he will review efforts to preserve historical heritage, develop tourism infrastructure, and advance industrial and agricultural projects.

In addition, the visit includes ceremonies to launch new projects and begin construction on others, as well as a meeting on the region’s comprehensive development priorities.