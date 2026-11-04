Uzbekistan’s microfinance sector capital grows 56.6% to about $366M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The total capital of Uzbekistan’s microfinance institutions increased by 56.6% year over year to 4.4 trillion soums (about $365.9 million) as of September 1, 2026, while the number of institutions rose to 141.

This was reported by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The sector’s total capital stood at 2.8 trillion soums (around $232.8 million) on September 1, 2025. The increase amounted to approximately 1.6 trillion soums (about $133 million), based on the reported rounded figures.

The expansion was accompanied by an increase in the number of institutions with larger capital bases. The number of microfinance institutions with total capital of at least 10 billion soums (about $831,715) rose from 37 to 48, while the number with capital ranging from 3 billion (around $249,514) to 10 billion soums increased from 39 to 48.

According to Trend’s calculations, the number of institutions with capital of at least 10 billion soums increased by 11, or approximately 29.7%, year over year. The number in the 3 billion–10 billion soum category grew by nine, or 23.1%.

Meanwhile, the number of institutions with total capital below 3 billion soums declined from 49 to 45, a decrease of four institutions, or approximately 8.2%.

Changes were also evident in the distribution of charter capital. The number of institutions with charter capital of 3 billion to 10 billion soums increased from 35 to 45, while the number with charter capital of at least 10 billion soums rose from 25 to 31. These increases amounted to approximately 28.6% and 24%, respectively.

Overall, the number of microfinance institutions increased by 16, from 125 to 141, representing growth of 12.8% over the year.

The share of total sector capital held by institutions with capital of at least 10 billion soums rose from 91.3% to 92.3%, an increase of 1 percentage point.

The figures indicate that Uzbekistan’s microfinance sector is expanding, with a growing number of institutions in the higher capital categories. Institutions with capital of at least 10 billion soums also accounted for a larger share of total sector capital, highlighting the concentration of capital among larger players.