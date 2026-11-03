Türkiye refutes claims about removal of Heydar Aliyev bust in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Reports claiming that the bust in Heydar Aliyev Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, would be removed and that a cultural center would be built on the site of the park have been refuted.

This was stated in a post published on the social media account of the Center for Combating Disinformation under the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate on X.

"Claims circulating on some social media accounts that the bust located in Heydar Aliyev Park in the Şişli district would be removed and that the area would be demolished to make way for a cultural center are unfounded.

The Şişli Municipality is not carrying out any work on the area in question, and no such project is on the agenda.

The public is urged not to believe provocative and disinformation-based claims aimed at misleading the public and targeting relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries," the post said.