Turkmen president holds talks with TOYO Engineering CEO on industrial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has discussed expanding cooperation in the gas and chemical industries with Eiji Hosoi, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Japan's TOYO Engineering Corporation, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov highlighted the contribution of Japanese companies to the development of Turkmenistan's economic potential, noting that they had implemented projects in the country's gas and chemical industries over many years.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation with TOYO Engineering, which participated in the construction of a major gas chemical complex in Kiyanly, including a polymer plant that has been commissioned.

The president emphasized the importance of applying advanced experience and innovative technologies, meeting high quality standards and complying with environmental requirements in the implementation of projects in Turkmenistan.

He also noted that there were broad opportunities for further expanding bilateral cooperation.

Hosoi, in turn, thanked the Turkmen side for creating favorable conditions for the company's operations in the country and assured Berdimuhamedov that TOYO Engineering would continue to fulfill its contractual obligations responsibly.

“The company considers it a great honor to work in Turkmenistan,” the press release quoted Hosoi as saying.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend, TOYO Engineering also reaffirmed its interest in contributing to Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

"TOYO remains interested in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in the gas-chemical and fertilizer sectors, while evaluating each future opportunity on its technical and commercial merits," the company told Trend.

The company also identified modernization of existing facilities, major overhauls and operation and maintenance support as potential areas for further cooperation. TOYO has experience in Turkmenistan through the Kiyanly Polymer Plant and, together with its consortium partner, was awarded the first phase of a major overhaul of the complex in 2025.

For reference, TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.