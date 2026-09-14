TOYO eyes role in Turkmenistan's industrial development (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. TOYO reaffirmed its interest in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in gas-chemical and fertilizer projects.

The Japanese company made this statement in an exclusive interview in response to a request from Trend about the prospects of its cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"TOYO remains interested in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in the gas-chemical and fertilizer sectors, while evaluating each future opportunity on its technical and commercial merits," the company stated.

According to TOYO, the company is already using AI and digital technologies in its industrial projects, including for project execution and plant operations.

"TOYO is already applying AI and digital technologies to both project execution and plant operations. Our publicly disclosed initiatives include an AI-based system for identifying potential construction-schedule risks during the plant design stage, as well as DX-PLANT™, a cloud-based service that combines industrial IoT, AI-based data analysis and remote monitoring to support plant operation, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance," the company said.

The company said these technologies are used to support plant operations, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance.

"Under our Medium-Term Management Plan 2026–2030, we intend to expand the use of digital transformation and AI to strengthen EPC execution, risk management and plant lifecycle services," TOYO said.

The company believes these capabilities could be relevant to future projects in Turkmenistan, particularly in the modernization of existing facilities.

"These capabilities could be relevant to future projects in Turkmenistan, particularly for modernizing existing facilities, improving operational reliability and energy efficiency, and supporting operation and maintenance," the company noted.

At the same time, TOYO said that the specific application of such technologies would depend on the requirements of each project.

"Any specific application would be tailored to the client’s requirements and the conditions of the project," the company added.

The company stressed that it sees gas processing, gas chemicals, and fertilizer production as key areas for industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"Areas most closely aligned with TOYO’s current expertise are natural-gas processing and gas chemicals, petrochemicals, and ammonia and urea fertilizer plants," the company said.

According to TOYO, plant modernization, major overhauls, and ongoing operation and maintenance support also represent strong areas for potential cooperation.

"TOYO has experience in Turkmenistan through the Kiyanly Polymer Plant, which includes gas-separation, ethylene, polypropylene and high-density polyethylene facilities," the company added.

In 2025, TOYO and its consortium partner were awarded the first phase of a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex. The company said this experience, combined with its broader international track record in gas chemicals and fertilizers, provides a strong foundation for further cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"Power and GX-related infrastructure could also be considered where TOYO’s capabilities match the specific needs of the Turkmen side," TOYO added.

Furthermore, TOYO Engineering expects to participate in the upcoming Japan-Turkmenistan Economic Committee meeting in Tokyo.

"TOYO is a member of the Japan–Turkmenistan Economic Committee and will most probably participate in the forthcoming joint meeting in Tokyo as a member of the Committee," the company said.

According to TOYO, the meeting is expected to bring together government institutions, state-owned enterprises and Japanese companies to discuss industrial priorities and identify practical areas for cooperation.

"We understand that the meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for government organizations, state-owned enterprises and Japanese companies to exchange views on industrial priorities and identify concrete areas of cooperation," the company noted.

TOYO described the committee framework as an important mechanism for expanding bilateral industrial cooperation.

"We regard the bilateral committee framework as a valuable platform for promoting industrial cooperation," the company concluded.

For reference, TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.