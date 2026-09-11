Iran-Azerbaijan ties show positive momentum, ambassador says

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. A positive trend is evident in Iranian-Azerbaijani relations, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou told Trend during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

“It is very encouraging to see a positive trend in Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. At the same time, we see that various delegations are exchanging experiences in the fields of economics, culture, and science. We also see that cooperation in the areas of trade and transportation is expanding day by day,” the ambassador said.

The Iranian ambassador noted that this was his fourth visit to Karabakh and that during each visit he had observed the pace of constructive work being carried out in the region.

“This is my fourth visit to Karabakh, and I am very pleased to see the rapid pace of construction here every time I come. At the same time, population growth is a very interesting aspect. It’s clear how quickly life is returning to normal here.

During my visits to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, I consistently observe innovations in various fields. We see progress in the areas of education, healthcare, and infrastructure—all essential for urban life,” Demirchilou said.