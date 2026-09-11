Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan begin their visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur (PHOTO)

KARABAKH, Azerbaijan, September 11. On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur began, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.

This is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation since 2020.

Will be updated