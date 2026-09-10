Nizami Ganjavi Center holds memorial ceremony for Rovshan Muradov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. A memorial ceremony was held in honor of Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as well as officials from state committees and various institutions, attended the ceremony. The attendees shared their memories of Rovshan Muradov.

Former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga stated that Rovshan Muradov was highly responsible and dynamic in his work. “What truly made Rovshan irreplaceable, besides his sincerity, precision and dedication, was his ability to make every person feel valued,” she said.

Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Vice President of the World Bank, Ismail Serageldin shared his memories of the Secretary General, noting that Muradov had become the organization’s “living heart” as its Secretary General. “He worked behind the scenes, often without being in the spotlight, and tirelessly contributed to the organization,” Serageldin said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that Rovshan Muradov’s role had been truly unique. “We have lost not only a capable Secretary General, but also an irreplaceable friend and an extraordinary person. His presence enriched our lives beyond measure,” he said.

During the ceremony, a video dedicated to Rovshan Muradov’s work at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was screened.