Fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week to address climate and energy issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week will feature three roundtable discussions focusing on climate action, the preservation of cultural heritage and biodiversity, as well as sustainable energy transition, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The first roundtable will be dedicated to the topic of “Impact Dialogue: Subnational Entities.” The discussion will focus on the role of local and regional institutions in climate action, implementation of climate commitments, and opportunities for cooperation in sustainable development.

Another roundtable will address the preservation of cultural heritage and biodiversity in Turkic civilization. The event titled “Cultural Heritage and Biodiversity Conservation in the Turkic Civilization: From Shared Traditions to Joint Action” will focus on protecting shared cultural heritage, preserving traditions, safeguarding biodiversity and expanding cooperation in these areas.

The third key session of the day will focus on the role of sustainable energy centers in promoting climate resilience, innovation and energy transition.

Within the framework of the regional dialogue titled “Regional Dialogue on the Role of Sustainable Energy Centres in Promoting Climate Resilience, Innovation and Energy Transitions,” participants will discuss opportunities to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen regional cooperation.

Partner organizations will also hold events as part of Baku Climate Action Week. A roundtable titled “Green and Digital Social Services Model: DOST Experience” will explore green and digital approaches in social service delivery, innovations in the sector and the experience of Azerbaijan’s DOST centers.

In addition, the “Green Ball” tree-planting campaign is planned to take place.

Baku Climate Action Week is being held from September 7 through 11. The event brings together discussions on climate action, energy transition, climate finance, sustainable cities, water resources, agriculture, digital technologies and other related areas.

Will be updated