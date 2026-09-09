President Sadyr Japarov addresses Parliament deputies and Kyrgyz citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) and citizens of the country, calling for stronger cooperation among the branches of government, the preservation of development momentum and public stability.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the head of state made the address on September 9 during a session of the Jogorku Kenesh.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today, September 9, took part in a session of the Jogorku Kenesh. Following the swearing-in ceremony, President Sadyr Japarov addressed the deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh and the citizens of the country," the statement said.

Six new members of the Cabinet of Ministers took the oath before the president and lawmakers: Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov, Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Almaz Imangaziev, Minister of Finance Ruslan Suynaliev, Minister of Justice Almaz Ayylchiev, Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov, and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Maksat Asanaliev.

In his address, Japarov highlighted the important role of the legislative branch in the country's development, economic growth, ensuring stability and improving the quality of life of citizens.

The president stressed that transforming Kyrgyzstan into a country with a strong economy, modern infrastructure and broad opportunities for education, employment and business is a common task.

According to Japarov, further progress requires mutual understanding and constructive cooperation among the president, the Jogorku Kenesh and the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Our people expect not empty promises from us, but results; not disputes, but the right decisions; not mutual accusations, but responsible work," he said.

The head of state also noted the strengthening of Kyrgyzstan's international position amid economic growth and the holding of major international events, emphasizing the need to maintain the current pace of development.

Sadyr Japarov also paid particular attention to public stability and unity in his address. He described peace in the country, national unity and state stability as the key values of Kyrgyzstan.

The president noted that differences existing in society should not turn into hostility, while discussions should not develop into confrontation. He called on government and political figures, lawmakers, experts, public leaders, journalists and bloggers to act responsibly in their statements.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov also called for reporting corruption in government institutions based on verified and substantiated information, saying he was ready to support such initiatives.

At the same time, the president warned that measures would be taken within the framework of the law against individuals who spread false information, mislead citizens and have a negative impact on the country's development.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov called on various groups of society to join efforts in support of constructive initiatives and positive changes in Kyrgyzstan, and wished lawmakers successful and productive work during the new parliamentary session.