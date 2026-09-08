Kyrgyzstan appoints Ayaz Baetov as Permanent Representative to UN

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Ayaz Baetov has been appointed Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations in New York.

According to the press service of Kyrgyz presidential administration, President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

Baetov was born on December 20, 1984, in Bishkek. He holds a law degree, a PhD in law with a dissertation on the legal status of diplomatic service, and a Doctor of Law degree focused on international legal integration.

From 2006 to 2016, he worked at the Law Institute of the Kyrgyz National University, where he held positions of lecturer, associate professor and acting professor.

In 2012–2013, Baetov served as third secretary of the International Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. In 2013–2014, he headed the International Department of the Office of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan and served as a liaison officer at the Joint Council of the Venice Commission.

From 2016 to 2018, he was First Vice-Rector and Head of the International Law Department at the International University of Kyrgyzstan. In 2018–2019, he served as Director of the Judicial Representation Center at the Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

From 2019 to 2021, Baetov worked as Country Director of ABA ROLI programs in Uzbekistan.

Since 2021, Baetov has served as Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan.

Alongside his government work, he has conducted expert, analytical and training activities since 2006 with the Council of Europe, UNDP, UNICEF, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, IDLO, GIZ and other international organizations on issues related to international and arbitration law.

Baetov also completed academic training and research programs in Japan, including at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Tokyo.