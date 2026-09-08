Kazakhstan’s transport sector identifies demand for 31 new professions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s transport sector currently employs 870,000 people and has a demand for around 57,000 specialists and 31 new professions, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a government meeting.

This was announced by the government's press service.

He noted that most employees work in road and rail transport, road construction and logistics. The highest demand is currently for locomotive drivers, drivers, technicians and engineers, logistics specialists, pilots, air traffic controllers, ship captains and mechanics.

Sauranbayev said that to attract young people to the transport sector, job fairs, career guidance events and internships are being organized. These measures help students acquire the necessary skills and find employment after graduation.

Personnel for the transport sector are trained by 37 higher education institutions and 47 colleges. Around 44,000 students are enrolled in relevant programs, with more than 28,000 studying under state-funded educational grants.

According to the minister, a key priority remains training specialists who meet the current and future needs of the transport sector. Due to the technological transformation of the industry, a need for 31 new professions has already been identified.

He added that in the road sector, demand is emerging for BIM digital design specialists, smart road specialists and construction robot operators. The railway and logistics sectors require digital logistics specialists and automation specialists.

In aviation, new training areas are emerging related to the use of artificial intelligence, including AI-assisted air traffic controllers, air traffic design specialists and unmanned vehicle operators.

Sauranbayev said that to train such specialists, the Ministry of Transport, together with government bodies and educational organizations, is working to update educational programs and develop new areas for professional training.