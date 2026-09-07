Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches new flights to Singapore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines is launching flights from Shymkent to Singapore, the airline said.

"SCAT Airlines is opening a new international route from Shymkent to Singapore. Ticket sales are already open, and the first flight will take place on October 20," the company said.

The flights will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with a stopover in Sanya, China. The flight from Shymkent to Sanya will take around 6.5 hours.

Passengers will have a transit period of approximately two hours in Sanya. They will remain in the airport's sterile zone and continue their journey without passing through passport control in China.

The flight from Sanya to Singapore will take around three hours.

"The opening of the new route is the result of extensive joint work by SCAT Airlines, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Government of China, China's Ministry of Tourism and the aviation authorities of Singapore," the company said.

SCAT Airlines is a Kazakhstan-based airline headquartered in Shymkent. Established in 1997, the carrier operates both passenger and cargo services and has expanded its network across Kazakhstan and Central Asia.