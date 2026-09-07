Uzbekistan accelerates customs clearance ahead of WTO accession

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan has simplified customs procedures for the vast majority of its export and import shipments, with 94% of export cargo and 87% of import cargo now cleared under simplified procedures, as the country continues to modernize customs administration ahead of its planned accession to the World Trade Organization.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ian Saunders, secretary general of the World Customs Organization, who was in Tashkent to attend the seventh Global Canine Forum.

The sides discussed further cooperation on improving customs administration, strengthening the capacity of customs authorities and combating customs-related violations.

As a result of reforms in the sector, the time required to process customs declarations in Uzbekistan has been reduced to 20 minutes, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.

“The reforms are aimed at reducing administrative formalities, expanding digital interaction between customs authorities and businesses, and creating more efficient and transparent customs procedures,” the presidential administration said.

With support from the World Customs Organization, Uzbekistan has joined a number of international conventions on trade facilitation and introduced modern customs-control mechanisms. The country has also adopted a Customs Service Development Strategy through 2030.

Digital solutions are being expanded to improve interaction between customs authorities and businesses, while reducing administrative burdens and minimizing corruption risks.

The meeting also focused on further digitizing and harmonizing customs procedures, improving the regulatory framework and strengthening training and professional development for customs personnel.

The sides emphasized the importance of these measures as Uzbekistan prepares for WTO accession, which would require continued efforts to align trade and customs practices with international standards.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and the World Customs Organization agreed to jointly develop and adopt a “road map” outlining specific measures to deepen cooperation and further improve customs administration.

The planned measures are expected to support faster processing of cross-border trade while improving the efficiency and transparency of Uzbekistan’s customs system.