Uzbekistan’s Andijan unveils ambitious China-backed water, logistics plans

Photo: the telegram channel of the Governor of Andijan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Uzbekistan’s Andijan region and China’s CHINA CAMCE discussed several major investment and infrastructure projects, including a drinking water treatment plant, a main water pipeline, and a cross-border industrial and logistics center.

This was reflected in a statement by the Governor of Andijan Region on his Telegram channel, following a video meeting between Governor Shuhratbek Abdurahmonov and Wang Bo, chairman of CHINA CAMCE.

According to the information, among the proposals discussed was building a drinking water treatment plant with a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day at the Kampirovot water intake facility. The sides also considered building an 81.4-kilometer main water pipeline along the Khanabad-Asaka route.

Another proposal involves establishing the Andijan Transboundary Industrial, Trade and Logistics Center, which is intended to support industrial, trade and logistics activity in the region.

"Views were also exchanged on the modernization of Andijan city's wastewater treatment facilities and the construction of a modern central stadium in Babur city," the statement said.

The projects reflect Andijan’s efforts to attract investment into water infrastructure, urban utilities, logistics and public facilities while strengthening cooperation with Chinese companies.

The sides exchanged views on the proposed projects and discussed measures needed to move them toward implementation. They agreed to expand cooperation and define practical steps for advancing the initiatives.

CHINA CAMCE is a Chinese engineering and infrastructure company involved in the development and implementation of large-scale projects in international markets. Its participation in the proposed Andijan projects could contribute to the modernization of the region’s water and urban infrastructure and the development of new trade and logistics capacity.