Chinese investors explore manufacturing, energy projects in Uzbekistan’s Fergana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Chinese companies are exploring new investment projects in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, with potential cooperation spanning nonwoven materials, road construction and petrochemicals.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and representatives of Chinese companies Zhicheng Nonwovens (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., San Zheng International and Sora Energy to discuss expanding investment cooperation and developing new projects in promising sectors.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed Zhicheng Nonwovens’ experience and capabilities in producing nonwoven materials used in medical and hygiene products. San Zheng International presented its capabilities in producing asphalt concrete mixtures and road construction materials, while Sora Energy outlined its activities in petrochemical production, including special additives designed to improve fuel quality.

The Chinese investors expressed interest in implementing several new investment projects in Fergana and presented proposals covering potential areas and prospects for cooperation.

“Fergana has all the necessary opportunities to support investors’ initiatives and provide the conditions and infrastructure required for project implementation,” the regional administration quoted Bozorov as saying.

The meeting also highlighted the growing interest of Chinese businesses in Fergana, which the regional administration attributed to expanding cooperation and an established atmosphere of mutual trust between the sides.

According to the administration, Chinese companies are already implementing a number of major investment projects in the region. The latest proposals could further diversify Chinese investment in Fergana by adding projects in industrial materials, road infrastructure and higher-value petrochemical production.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation on developing and implementing new mutually beneficial investment projects, with the regional administration expected to support investors in advancing the proposed initiatives.