Azerbaijan's Public Council members discuss efforts to manage state debt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. The work done to manage state debt has been discussed with members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance following the regular meeting with the council members held at the ministry.

According to the report, at the meeting, Deputy Director of the Agency for the Management of Public Debt and Financial Obligations under the Ministry, Parvin Manafov, shared insights into the work carried out to ensure transparency in the field of public debt, inform the public about the relevant work done by the agency, as well as ensure accessibility to information on public debt.

During the meeting, it was noted that the agency compiles a report on public debt on a quarterly basis and a statistical bulletin on a semi-annual basis, and this information is published on the official website of the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting pointed out that the strategic objectives stipulated in the document "Framework for the update of the medium and long-term strategy for public debt management in Azerbaijan for 2022–2025" were fully achieved. Information was provided on the implementation of priority measures stipulated in the document in order to finance projects implemented in the country and planned in the future.

In addition, information on deposit auctions held by the Ministry of Finance to increase the efficiency of state funds management, as well as information on government bonds issued in the domestic financial market, was brought to the attention of the members of the Public Council.

At the same time, information was provided on the positive changes observed in the sovereign credit rating of Azerbaijan in the recent period, the work done in this direction, and cooperation with international rating agencies. Also, an exchange of views was held on the upcoming tasks and measures to be taken in the implementation of priority measures envisaged within the framework of the debt strategy to be updated for the next period.

The meeting participants listened to the views of the Public Council Chairman Ingilab Ahmadov, and other council members, and the importance of implementing measures in the direction of state debt management in accordance with the strategy was emphasized.