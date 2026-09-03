Elchin Amirbayov highlights demining as global peace agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Demining should become part of the international peace agenda, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Elchin Amirbayov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Elchin Amirbayov made the announcement in his address at the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

He noted that when discussing peace in the South Caucasus, we usually talk about borders, transportation and communication links, trade, and confidence-building.

“I think we should add one more point here: demining the physical legacy of war. Because demining should be viewed as an investment in sustainable peace. Second, we need to establish a long-term international funding mechanism to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat the mine threat, in addition to large-scale national efforts,” he said.

Amirbayov stressed that this is not just a matter of emergency aid.

“Azerbaijan needs predictable, long-term funding that will enable it to plan, recruit and train staff, invest in equipment, and accelerate demining efforts. We must focus not merely on managing the problem, but on funding its solution,” he added.

On September 2, the 4th International Mine Action Conference, themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements,” was organized jointly by the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The event will feature panel discussions on the topics “Demining as the Foundation for Urban Recovery,” “International Cooperation and Donor Mechanisms to Support Safe Demining in Azerbaijan,” and “Humanitarian Demining for Sustainable Community Development.”

The conference will wrap up today. The conference statement is scheduled to be adopted at the conclusion of the event.