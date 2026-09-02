President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 4th International Mine Action Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Conference participants,

I welcome you on the occasion of the opening of the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements.”

For several consecutive years, the international mine action conferences hosted by Azerbaijan, in close cooperation with the United Nations, have served as important platform for addressing one of the most serious humanitarian, security and development challenges of our time.

Regretfully mines and unexploded ordnance continue to threaten human life and security in many parts of the world. Long after conflicts are over, explosive hazards continue to take lives, injure civilians, damage infrastructure and slow reconstruction projects. In this regard, humanitarian demining is an imperative commitment for safe communities.

Urban recovery in post-conflict territories requires along with reconstruction of buildings, roads and public infrastructure the restoration of safety and confidence. No city, village or settlement can be fully rebuilt, no school or hospital can function safely, no family can return with dignity and no economic activity can develop sustainably unless the land is free from mines and explosive remnants of war. Therefore, humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of urban recovery and the creation of safe human settlements.

Azerbaijan has faced this challenge in its most severe form. As a result of nearly 30 years of occupation of its territories by Armenia, our country has become one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world. According to preliminary estimates, more than 13% of the territory of Azerbaijan is affected by mines and unexploded ordnance. The liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur remain heavily contaminated, creating serious obstacles to reconstruction, economic activity, safe mobility and the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Since the end of the Patriotic War in 2020, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mine and explosive ordnance incidents, including civilians, servicemen, deminers, journalists and persons involved in reconstruction activities, resulting in 73 deaths and 364 severe injuries. Overall, since the beginning of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, more than 3500 of our citizens have suffered from mines. Among them are children, women and other civilians whose lives have been tragically affected by this hidden threat.

The scale of the challenge is further aggravated by the fact that the minefield maps provided by Armenia have been largely inaccurate and incomplete. Mines and booby traps have been found not only in former military positions, but also along roads, near residential areas, in cemeteries, agricultural lands, forests, riverbanks and other civilian locations. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to overcoming these challenges and ensuring the safe, dignified and sustainable return of its citizens to their ancestral lands.

Humanitarian demining is an integral and crucial component of Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and rehabilitation program in the liberated territories. The rebuilding of cities and villages, restoration of infrastructure, development of transport and energy networks, revival of agriculture and creation of new residential settlements are carried out in close and precise coordination with mine action activities.

Large-scale demining operations are being carried out across the liberated territories. To date, more than 298 thousand hectares of land have been cleared, and 260,147 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized. Azerbaijan introduces advanced technologies, innovative approaches and modern management systems to increase the speed, safety and effectiveness of mine clearance.

Mine action in Azerbaijan is directly linked with broader national priorities. It supports reconstruction, safe return, agricultural revival, infrastructure development, environmental protection, social reintegration and economic recovery. It also contributes to the implementation of the National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030, particularly the priority of the Great Return to the liberated territories.

Within Great Return program cities and villages destroyed during the occupation are being rebuilt, modern infrastructure, roads, tunnels, airports, energy facilities, schools, hospitals, cultural monuments and residential settlements are being restored. The practical results of this policy are already visible. To date, almost 40,000 former internally displaced persons have returned to their homes in the liberated territories. Overall, the number of people currently living in Garabagh and East Zangezur has exceeded 90,000. Azerbaijan is developing and applying advanced models of post-conflict reconstruction, rehabilitation and governance which combine mine action, urban planning, infrastructure development, environmental restoration, digital solutions, social services, public administration and the return of former internally displaced persons within a single coordinated framework. In a short period of time, territories that were devastated and depopulated during the occupation are being transformed into places of life, work, education and opportunity.

While many challenges remain, the results achieved so far demonstrate the effectiveness of Azerbaijan’s integrated approach. We are ready to share this experience with countries and regions facing similar consequences of conflict, because we believe that the Azerbaijani model of demining, reconstruction and return may be of practical interest to many partners across the world.

Azerbaijan has also taken important initiatives to promote mine action at the international level. The importance of safe and resilient settlements and demining was at the center of global discussions during the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, successfully hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku.

In addition, our country has declared humanitarian demining as the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal and continues to advocate for the recognition of this issue as a global priority.

The mine problem requires stronger international solidarity. Azerbaijan carries out the main burden of both humanitarian demining and the overall reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the liberated territories through its own national resources. However, the scale of contamination, the urgency of reconstruction and the humanitarian importance of safe return require broader and more practical support from the international community. Predictable funding, modern equipment, technical expertise, training, technology transfer and long-term partnerships are essential for accelerating mine clearance and reducing the suffering caused by mines.

I am confident that this Conference will provide a valuable platform for open dialogue, exchange of experience and development of practical cooperation. The discussions held in Baku will contribute to strengthening international mine action standards, promoting innovation, supporting safe urban recovery and advancing our common objective of building safe, resilient and sustainable communities.

I extend my best wishes to all participants and wish the Conference every success," the address reads.