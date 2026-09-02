UN commends Azerbaijan's mine clearance activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan's activities in the field of mine clearance are commendable, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Nasar Hayat, said at the 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Hayat noted that the landmine problem in many parts of the world is endangering the lives of society.

"As a result of mine explosions recorded in Azerbaijan since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have been injured.

This fact shows that the mine problem remains a very serious threat to human life," he explained.

He pointed out that mine pollution may be a national problem, but mine action is a global responsibility.

"Experience, technology, and lessons developed in one country can benefit many.

Much more needs to be done, and greater partnership and international solidarity are needed. We are committed to supporting ANAMA in line with the Framework Document for Cooperation on Sustainable Development between the United Nations and the Government of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030," he added.