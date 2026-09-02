Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The 4th International Mine Action Conference on "Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements" is being held jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The two-day conference will feature panel discussions and the signing of a number of documents.

A signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between ANAMA and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center will take place as part of the event.

Will be updated