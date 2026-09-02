Kazakhstan to host ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kazakhstan will host ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026 in Astana on October 20-22, the country's Ministry of Transport said.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, will focus on aviation security and cybersecurity.

"For the first time, Kazakhstan will host a global forum that will bring together heads of aviation administrations and representatives of the aviation industry from around the world," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan ranks among the TOP-20 countries globally in terms of compliance with international aviation security standards, with a compliance rate of 95.7%, and currently leads the Central Asian region, according to the ministry.

The ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026, held under the theme "Secure Skies in a Complex World: Advancing Security in Aviation for All", is expected to be attended by ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, as well as high-ranking representatives of foreign countries and international organizations.

During ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026, participants will discuss modern approaches to risk management, the adoption of innovations and new technologies, human resources development, and strengthening aviation security systems.

Particular attention will be paid to improving information sharing and practical approaches to assessing risks associated with civil aviation activities in conflict situations.

The discussions will take place in the context of implementing key global ICAO initiatives, including the Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP) and the ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme - Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA).

ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026 will also serve as an important stage in preparing the international aviation community for the Third High-level Conference on Aviation Security (HLCAS/3), scheduled to take place in 2027.