Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 2.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 30 currencies went up, while 16 currencies fell compared to September 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,593,550 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,847,235 rials. On September 1, the euro was priced at 1,848,785 rials.

Currency Rial on September 2 Rial on September 1 1 US dollar USD 1,593,550 1,591,460 1 British pound GBP 2,155,579 2,156,323 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,963,048 1,968,466 1 Swedish króna SEK 166,037 166,107 1 Norwegian krone NOK 170,884 170,317 1 Danish krone DKK 247,128 247,312 1 Indian rupee INR 16,792 16,721 1 UAE Dirham AED 433,914 433,345 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,154,119 5,151,956 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 574,480 573,913 100 Japanese yen JPY 995,714 996,278 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 203,234 203,019 1 Omani rial OMR 4,140,480 4,137,189 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,146,100 1,148,085 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 940,586 941,532 1 South African rand ZAR 98,918 98,754 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,007 32,984 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,369 18,424 1 Qatari riyal QAR 437,788 437,214 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 121,629 121,491 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,062 13,043 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,140,730 1,140,456 1 Saudi riyal SAR 424,967 424,389 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,238,165 4,232,606 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,252,034 1,251,247 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,299,627 1,295,257 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 48,584 48,499 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 759 758 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,049,036 1,044,581 1 Libyan dinar LYD 250,902 250,526 1 Chinese yuan CNY 237,105 236,754 100 Thai baht THB 4,792,962 4,796,523 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 394,539 395,337 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,161,178 1,163,074 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,247,602 2,244,654 1 euro EUR 1,847,235 1,848,785 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 347,700 344,826 1 Georgian lari GEL 609,584 610,529 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 89,975 89,808 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,154 24,319 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 515,395 519,338 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 937,382 936,123 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,552,337 2,551,068 1 Tajik somoni TJS 172,744 172,472 1 Turkmen manat TMT 455,638 453,423 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,003 2,007

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,847,235 rials and $1 costs 1,593,550.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,14-2,17 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,48-2,51 million rials.