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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 2

Economy Materials 2 September 2026 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 2
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 2.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 30 currencies went up, while 16 currencies fell compared to September 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,593,550 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,847,235 rials. On September 1, the euro was priced at 1,848,785 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 2

Rial on September 1

1 US dollar

USD

1,593,550

1,591,460

1 British pound

GBP

2,155,579

2,156,323

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,963,048

1,968,466

1 Swedish króna

SEK

166,037

166,107

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

170,884

170,317

1 Danish krone

DKK

247,128

247,312

1 Indian rupee

INR

16,792

16,721

1 UAE Dirham

AED

433,914

433,345

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,154,119

5,151,956

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

574,480

573,913

100 Japanese yen

JPY

995,714

996,278

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

203,234

203,019

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,140,480

4,137,189

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,146,100

1,148,085

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

940,586

941,532

1 South African rand

ZAR

98,918

98,754

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,007

32,984

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,369

18,424

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

437,788

437,214

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

121,629

121,491

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,062

13,043

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,140,730

1,140,456

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

424,967

424,389

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,238,165

4,232,606

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,252,034

1,251,247

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,299,627

1,295,257

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

48,584

48,499

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

759

758

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,049,036

1,044,581

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

250,902

250,526

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

237,105

236,754

100 Thai baht

THB

4,792,962

4,796,523

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

394,539

395,337

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,161,178

1,163,074

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,247,602

2,244,654

1 euro

EUR

1,847,235

1,848,785

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

347,700

344,826

1 Georgian lari

GEL

609,584

610,529

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

89,975

89,808

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,154

24,319

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

515,395

519,338

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

937,382

936,123

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,552,337

2,551,068

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

172,744

172,472

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

455,638

453,423

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,003

2,007

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,847,235 rials and $1 costs 1,593,550.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,14-2,17 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,48-2,51 million rials.

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