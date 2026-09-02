Kazakhstan plans to raise oil refining capacity to 40 million tons per year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Kazakhstan plans to increase its total oil refining capacity to 40 million tons per year, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said.

Under the plans, existing oil refineries will be expanded, increasing their combined oil refining capacity from 18 million to 29 million tons per year. In addition, Kazakhstan plans to build a new large-scale oil refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons per year.

The plans are reflected in the Concept for the Development of the Oil Refining Industry for 2025-2040, approved by the government. The main objective of the concept is to significantly increase refining capacity and improve the efficiency of existing oil refineries.

"The development of oil refining is one of the key areas in the transformation of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry - from a predominantly raw-material model toward the creation of a full production and scientific cycle and an increase in the output of products with high added value," the ministry said.

The concept also envisages increasing the depth of oil refining from 89% to 94%, raising motor fuel production and further developing the petrochemical industry. The quality of petroleum products is also planned to be gradually upgraded from the K4 environmental standard to K5+.

"Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening the development of its oil refining industry, focusing on increasing oil refining volumes, expanding the production of petroleum products and developing products with high added value," the ministry said.

In 2024, oil refining in Kazakhstan amounted to 18.3 million tons, exceeding the planned target by 2.23%, while petroleum product output reached 14.75 million tons.

In 2025, oil refining increased to 18.4 million tons, 4.5% above the plan. Petroleum product production amounted to 15.47 million tons, exceeding the planned target by 6.3%. In 2026, the country plans to produce 15.49 million tons of petroleum products.