U.S. military completes series of strikes on military targets in Iran - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The US Armed Forces have completed another series of strikes against Iranian military facilities.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced this on social media platform X.

The strikes reportedly targeted air defense systems, radars and communication facilities.

“U.S. forces successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets Sept. 1. U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites,” the statement said.