IRGC strikes hangars housing American drones in Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a strike on hangars housing RQ-4 and MQ-9 drones at the US Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

This was stated in an IRGC statement.

According to the statement, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched a massive ballistic missile strike on the hangars housing RQ-4 and MQ-9 reconnaissance and strike drones. Several drones were reportedly destroyed as a result.

The Iranian side also claimed that several pilots and technical personnel were killed in the attack.

Earlier, the IRGC reported that a large number of US servicemen had been killed in a strike on the US Camp Tittin base in Jordan.