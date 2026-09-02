Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands strongly in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kyrgyzstan recorded growth across major socio-economic indicators in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), GDP in constant prices increased to 111.9%, while industrial production in constant prices reached 112.7%.

Commercial freight transportation, excluding pipeline transport, increased to 104.6%, while retail trade turnover in constant prices reached 112.6%.

Meanwhile, industrial producer prices in June 2026 increased to 108.1% compared to December 2025.

Furthermore, consumer prices rose to 105.5% over the same period.

According to Trend's analysis, Kyrgyzstan’s economic performance in the first half of 2026 shows strong growth across production, retail trade and transport activity.

The double-digit increase in GDP, industrial output and retail turnover points to expanding economic activity and stronger domestic demand. Meanwhile, the increase in commercial freight transportation suggests continued growth in the movement of goods.

At the same time, the rise in industrial producer and consumer prices indicates that inflationary pressures remain an important factor alongside the country’s rapid economic expansion.