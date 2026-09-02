Xalq Banki to expand digital and agent banking services across Uzbekistan’s regions (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. Xalq Banki plans to expand access to banking services in Uzbekistan’s regions through digitalization and the development of an agent network.

This was told to Trend’s special correspondent by Murodjon Duliyev, head of a division at Xalq Banki, on the sidelines of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum in Tashkent.

According to Duliyev, Uzbekistan is becoming a regional fintech development hub, while the digitalization of the banking sector is helping expand public access to financial services.

"Xalq Banki is currently considered one of the most digitalized banks. We have created a mobile application through which almost 90% of all transactions are carried out," he said.

He noted that social payments, obtaining certain certificates and other services that were previously provided mainly at bank branches have been transferred online.

"Basically, these include social services, payments, obtaining certain certificates and other transactions. We have moved all of this to an online system," Duliyev said.

According to him, Xalq Banki is also developing its own academy and laboratory focused on building digital competencies and developing new solutions.

Another area will be the creation of an agent network, which will help expand access to banking services beyond major cities.

"We want to create an agent network that will serve the population. Agents will be able to accept payments, carry out certain banking operations, accept cards, provide cash withdrawals, as well as offer initial information about our products, loans and deposits," Duliyev said.

He added that agents will also be able to help attract new customers to banking products.

"If they sell certain cards or loans, they will refer an already prepared customer to us. If this customer passes our verification and takes out the product, we will pay the agent a commission," he explained.

According to Duliyev, developing the agent network will allow Xalq Banki to expand its presence across all regions of Uzbekistan and improve access to financial services for the population.

"We want to gradually reach every corner of our republic so that people know about banking services and improve their financial literacy," he said.

Speaking about the possibility of Xalq Banki expanding its operations to other Central Asian countries, Duliyev said he could not provide details of any specific plans at this stage, but did not rule out such a possibility in the future.

"Most likely, yes. At the moment, we are a kind of magnet, and many people come to us. In the future, if we get through this stage not only as a bank but also as a country, then most likely we will definitely enter foreign markets," Duliyev concluded.